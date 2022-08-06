Man reported with shotgun near Ransom, call 911 if he’s seen

La Salle County residents are being asked to call 911 right away if they see a man near Ransom who is reported to have a shotgun.

According to an alert issued by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office at about 1 p.m. Saturday, the Hispanic man is carrying a shotgun in cornfields near Ransom. The man is wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

He was last seen in the 2700 block of North 15th Road. Police advise not to confront this individual. He may be dangerous.

The Times and NewsTribune will have more information on this incident as it becomes available.