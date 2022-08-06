Local Sports Digest: Pine Hills hosts junior golf tournament; Woodland junior high softball wins twice

Pine Hills Junior Golf Tournament
At the recent 9th annual Pine Hills Junior Golf Tournament, many young golfers played well, with Deken Doty, Bryer Harms and Libby Larkin tying tournament records.
Third grade and younger (four holes played): Deken Doty (+2), Hugh Piercy (+3), Lucas Cottingham (+7), Dominic Granados (+7) and Zion Heinold (+9).
Fourth to sixth grade boys (nine holes played): Liam Doty (+5), Grady Novotny (+6), Jacob Flavin (+7), Keith Piercy (+7), Paxten Heinold (+8), Mason Davis (+9), Caiden Kolodziej (+17), Evan Smith (+19), Carter Friestad (+27) and Kellen Westerfield (+29).
Fourth to sixth grade girls: Aubree Kovash (+27).
Seventh and eighth grade boys: Joshua Armstrong (+5), Brennen Stillwell (+12), Riley Schuman (+13), Jack Shinnick (+14), James Threadgill (+14), Logan Cottingham (+18), Tannor Kammerer (+18) and Colton Zabel (+24).
Seventh and eighth grade girls: Delani Duggan (+25), Brinley Torres (+27) and Lillian Pollnow (+29).
Junior varsity division: Bryer Harris (+1), Wyatt Novotny (+9), Jacob Armstrong (+9), Nolan Ketcham (+10), Trennon Kammerer (+11), Colt Bryson (+12), Colin Fowler (+13), Adam Swanson (+14), Zachary Zabel (+18), Jax Addis (+19), Zander McCloskey (+20), Jace Scalf (+23), Wyatt Stone (+23) and Samantha Rivera (+30).
Junior varsity girls: Marlie Orlandi (+24) and Payton Bruck (+26).
Varsity boys: Jonathon Cooper (E), Drake Kaufman (+1), Matthew Sims (+4), Joseph Lanahan (+5), Carson Zellers (+6), Logan Potthoff (+6), Carter Fenza (+6), Jaydon Nambo (+6), Kylen Krasnican (+7), Ashton Grady (+8), Ryan Peterson (+8), Grant Plym (+9), Alex Billings (+9), Cooper Spears (+10), Seth Cooper (+11), Cole Park (+13) and Wyatt Thompson (+15).
Varsity girls: Libby Larkin (+2), Kiley Torres (+5) and Gianna Grivetti (+10).
Woodland softball sweeps doubleheader
The Woodland School junior high softball team recently topped Peru Parkside in a doubleheader, winning the opening game, 11-1, in four innings and capturing the second game, 4-3.
In the first game, Jaylen Moritz got the win, striking out nine with no walks and one hit allowed. Lilly Libby led the team at the plate going 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored, while Moritz added two doubles, and Addy Ewing and Grace Longmire singles.
In the second game, Libby earned the win, while Sophie Wright and Kaylee Henert had hits for the Warriors.