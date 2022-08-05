August 05, 2022
Shaw Local
88 children participate in the annual Kids Fishing Rodeo in Ottawa

Children caught 19 fish where the Fox, Illinois rivers meet

By Michael Urbanec
Commissioners James Less (back left) and Wayne Eichelkraut award prizes to (in no particular order) Anthony Varvaro, Lennon Knot, Hazel Crouch, Reagan Bernardoni, Cameron Countryman, Trenton Wawerski, Connor O’Flanigan, Beckham Sipula, Brandt Delmet and Lucy Crouch during the annual Kids Fishing Rodeo on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Ottawa. (Photo provided courtesy of Marla Newman)

Taking part in a beautiful evening for fishing Thursday, 88 children participated in the annual Kids Fishing Rodeo where the Illinois and Fox rivers meet as part of Ottawa’s Friendship Days.

Children caught 19 fish with sizes ranging from 4 1/2 inches to 14 1/2 inches.

Everyone received a prize with special recognition going to: Anthony Varvaro, Lennon Knot, Hazel Crouch, Reagan Bernardoni, Cameron Countryman, Trenton Wawerski, Connor O’Flanigan, Beckham Sipula, Brandt Delmet and Lucy Crouch. Commissioners Wayne Eichelkraut and James Less were on-hand to award the prizes.

The activity kicked off four days of activities planned for Friendship Days in Ottawa.

Dan Dougherty points out some ripples in the river to Kinsley on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, during the Kids Fishing Rodeo where the Illinois and Fox rivers meet in Ottawa. The annual event is part of Friendship Days. (Michael Urbanec)