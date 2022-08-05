88 children participate in the annual Kids Fishing Rodeo in Ottawa

Taking part in a beautiful evening for fishing Thursday, 88 children participated in the annual Kids Fishing Rodeo where the Illinois and Fox rivers meet as part of Ottawa’s Friendship Days.

Children caught 19 fish with sizes ranging from 4 1/2 inches to 14 1/2 inches.

Everyone received a prize with special recognition going to: Anthony Varvaro, Lennon Knot, Hazel Crouch, Reagan Bernardoni, Cameron Countryman, Trenton Wawerski, Connor O’Flanigan, Beckham Sipula, Brandt Delmet and Lucy Crouch. Commissioners Wayne Eichelkraut and James Less were on-hand to award the prizes.

The activity kicked off four days of activities planned for Friendship Days in Ottawa.