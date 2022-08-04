Police blotter: August 4, 2022

A 17-year-old boy was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver Tuesday at La Salle and Lafayette streets, Ottawa police said. The youth was taken to the La Salle County Detention Home.
Nikola Rutovic, 49, of Frankfort, was charged with DUI, improper lane use, speeding and no insurance Tuesday at Columbus Street and Stevenson Road, Ottawa police said.
Roque Romero, 39, of Ottawa, was charged with criminal trespass to state-supported land Wednesday at his residence, Ottawa police said.
James W. Hayes, 56, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended Wednesday in the 1400 block of Phelps Street, Ottawa police said.
