Ottawa’s Lucas Farabaugh performs well for Team Great Britain

Ottawa’s Lucas Farabaugh performed well playing for the Great Britain National 15U Baseball Team during the European Championship Qualifying Tournament on July 18-23 in Valencia, Spain. Team Great Britain placed second in the Valencia pool, defeating Turkey, 16-0; Belgium, 11-2; Israel, 11-1; and Switzerland, 16-7; before falling to Spain, 23-3. It later lost to Spain, 13-3, for the championship. Farabaugh batted .333 in those games and led both the Valencia and Budapest divisions of the tournament in home runs and tied for second in RBIs, while at catcher tying for first in most runners caught stealing/picked off. He also started and won one game on the mound, going four innings, striking out three without a walk and giving up two earned runs in the victory over Switzerland. Farabaugh, who will be a freshman at Ottawa High School this fall, hopes to play for Great Britain’s 18U team in the future. (provided)