Ottawa seeks a deal for lower electricity prices for residents

The Ottawa City Council is seeking a deal allowing Mayor Dan Aussem, along with Homefield Energy, to negotiate a cheaper price on electricity for Ottawa residents.

The City Council placed this measure on file for public inspection Tuesday in an effort to combat the increasing electricity prices.

“As you noticed, your electric bill has gone up dramatically so what we’re doing is making it so we’re able to negotiate rates for electricity in the city of Ottawa,” said Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut. “Right now, we’re getting electricity totally off Ameren. What we’re doing is authorizing the mayor to be able to find a price we feel is satisfactory at a lower rate.”

Aussem said Ameren will occasionally reach out to the city to give it the option to consolidate bills in order to give everyone a better price on electricity.

“You won’t have to change anything,” Aussem said. “Your bill will be the same as ours but you’re getting a cheaper rate.”

Aussem said those deals aren’t uncommon but they’ve fizzled out over the last year.