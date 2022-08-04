August 04, 2022
Shaw Local
Ottawa Navy veteran to speak at La Salle Genealogy Guild

McGrath will talk about OperationHerStory trip from Honor Flight

By Shaw Local News Network

The La Salle County Genealogy Guild will host its August meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Genealogy Guild, 115 W. Glover St., Ottawa.

Charlotte McGrath, an Ottawa Navy veteran, who served in the Vietnam War, will speak about her experience when she travelled with the first all women veterans from World War II, Korean War and the Vietnam Era to the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C. The OperationHerStory trip was sponsored by Honor Flight — Chicago on Oct. 6, 2021.

The public is invited to attend and refreshments will be served, however, research will not be allowed during the program.