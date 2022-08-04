Marseilles council moves forward with Main Street bridge repairs

The Marseilles City Council approved an agreement with Chamlin and Associates to create plans to repair the two bridges on Main Street in Marseilles.

City Engineer Mike Etscheid said the North Mill Race bridge and the Main Street bridge over the Illinois and Michigan Canal should be repaired while the traffic lights — currently in place for construction — still are in operation.

“The idea is to try and do it now while we have the traffic lights there,” Etscheid said. “You’re talking about $30,000 to have temporary traffic lights.”

Etscheid said the bridges are safe to drive over for now but if the city waits, it could end up in a situation similar to the Sycamore Street bridge. That bridge has a weight limit on it because of its deterioration.

“So, we will work with the contractor trying to get this taken care of,” Etscheid said. “We’re hoping it works out well.”

Etscheid said the bridge repairs are cosmetic and adjustments made for safety’s sake, especially for pedestrians.