Man wanted in La Salle County on charges of failing to register as a sex offender arrested in Minonk

A 33-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in Minonk because he was wanted on a La Salle County failure to appear in court warrant on charges of failing to register as a child sex offender.
Jessie J. Phillips was also non-compliant at the time of his arrest and in violation of his registration out of La Salle County, the sheriff’s office said.
Members of the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force from the La Salle County Sheriff’s conducted the arrest in the 200 block of East 10th Street in Minonk.
Phillips was taken to the La Salle County Jail where he needs $10,000 — 10% for bond. Phillips also will be charged with a new violation of his sex offender registration, the sheriff’s office said.