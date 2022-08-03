The Outage, Danchris Nursery capture Ottawa Rec Softball summer championships

The championships of the Ottawa City Rec Softball Tournaments were decided last week as The Outage won the men’s title and Danchris Nursery walked away with the women’s top prize.
Men’s Tournament
The Outage 23, Hometown National Bank 13: A grand slam by Matt Bowman, as well as homers by Doug Gasseman, Mickey Armstrong, Karter Lowery and Taylor Morgan, helped lead The Outage to its second consecutive championship.
Jake Less and Clay Caputo both slugged homers for Hometown National Bank, which also received two hits each from Alex Koziel, Ken Hicks, and Troy Yeager.
Illinois Office Supply 7, Allison Asphalt 0: Illinois Office Supply won the consolation championship via a forfeit over Allison Asphalt.
—
Women’s Tournament
Danchris Nursery 4, Boomin Vinyl 2: Afton Caukins had the big night with three hits to help Danchris Nursery to the title, while Teirney Hallett and Haley Sohan each posted a pair of hits.
Malorie Kuettman led Boomin Vinyl with two hits, with Blair Armstrong, Leslie Ahrens and Lacey Hansen each contributing a base hit.
Ottawa City Rec is currently looking for applicants to run the upcoming Fall Softball League, a game supervisor and scoreboard operator is needed, if anyone is interested, they can apply online at www.ottawarecreation.org.
—
IV Women’s Golf Invitational set for Aug. 14
The 63rd Annual Illinois Valley Women’s Golf Invitational is Aug. 14 at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.
There are Championship, A, B and C flights along with gross team, net team, senior and super senior divisions.
The entry fee is $70, which includes practice round and tournament green fee, tournament shared cart fee, lunch, appetizers and awards. Make checks payable to Spring Creek GC, 286 Golf Course Rd., Spring Valley, IL, 61362.
Practice round cart is $17 per person. For practice round availability, call (815) 894-2137.
Request reservations by Aug. 5.
For questions, call Kathy Potthoff at 815-343-1735.