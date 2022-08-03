Shipyard Days kicks off 4-day festival in Seneca

Seneca’s biggest summer party is ready to kick off Wednesday.

The four-day festival running through Saturday, Aug. 6, commemorates the World War II-era Landing Ship Tank (LST) shipyards, with a traditional summer celebration.

This year’s festival will feature live music Wednesday through Saturday, food vendors, a beer garden and 50/50 raffle.

The fun will get going with a welcome burger at 5 p.m. Wednesday with children’s games sponsored by The Village Church, face painting and the Neverly Brothers performing downtown, followed by the movie “Sing” at 8 p.m. at Grave Park.

The car and bike show will be on Main Street from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Vehicle registration opens at 2:30 p.m. at Seneca High School, 307 E. Scott St. Dash plaques will be given to the first 200 entries. No pets will be allowed.

Prior to cruise night, Seneca Fire Protection and Ambulance District will host its touch a truck even noon to 5 p.m.

The second annual Trevor Till Memorial 5k run/walk at Seneca High School also will be conducted 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Go to https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Seneca/TrevorTillMemorial5K?fbclid=IwAR1fDpMnqXcKWrVJtufquka5D7oDmQ5DS3MBRbfjvgzJr2HLIjY_eGpoFm0 to sign up, or sign up on race day with limited registration.

During World War II, Seneca was a favorable location to build ships. In 1942, the new Seneca Shipyard launched its first LST that would carry troops into battle. The LST sailed from Seneca to the Mississippi River, and then to the Gulf of Mexico.

The ship took troops and supplies to Iwo Jima, Dutch New Guinea, southern Italy and the Normandy coast. The shipyard built 157 LSTs, launching the last one in June 1945.

A total of 27,000 people worked at the shipyard, sometimes up to 11,000 per day. The population of Seneca increased to 6,000, with many temporarily living in the village.

Go to https://www.facebook.com/shipyarddaysfestival for more information on the festival.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

5 p.m. Welcome burger (hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs and chips) and beer garden

6 p.m.: Neverly Brothers, children’s games, face painting

8 p.m.: Movie “Sing” at Grave Park

Thursday, Aug. 4

5 p.m. Taste of Seneca, beer garden, Lions Club 50/50, Nutzy Magic Show

6:30 to 9:30 p.m.: River Road Trio

Friday, Aug. 5

5 p.m. Taste of Seneca, beer garden, Lions Club 50/50

6 p.m.: Rockology Inc.

9 p.m. to midnight: Brushville

Saturday, Aug. 6

8:30 a.m. Trevor Till Memorial 5k run/walk

10 a.m. to noon: Historical guild elevator tours

11 a.m. to noon: Face painting

Noon: Taste of Seneca, beer garden, Lions Clubs 50/50

Noon to 5 p.m.: Seneca Fire Protection and Ambulance District touch a truck

Noon to 1 p.m.: Children’s games

1 to 4:30 p.m.: Tom Edwards

2 p.m.: Seneca Historical Museum

4 to 8 p.m.: Seneca Cruise Night

4:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Coal Black Exotics Reptile Show

6 p.m.: Alika Arlynn

9 p.m. to midnight: No Decision Band