IVCC adds enrollment event at Ottawa Center

Because of a strong community response, a Show and Enroll event has been added for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Illinois Valley Community College’s Ottawa Center, 321 W. Main St., Ottawa.

“Students can apply, register and work with a counselor,” said Ottawa Center coordinator Jeannette Frahm.

“We’ve had such a positive response to the Show & Enroll events this week we’re extending the event to a Saturday to better allow students and parents who work a chance to come in and meet with a counselor and get ready for fall classes,” Frahm said.

Fall classes begin Monday, Aug. 15. For information, call Records at 815-224-0447 or Ottawa Center at 815-224-0800.