Police blotter: August 2, 2022

Jeffrey A. Phillips, 52, homeless, was charged with criminal trespass and disturbing the peace at 3:42 p.m. Sunday at Dollar General, La Salle police said.
Christopher A. Cali, 35, of La Salle, turned himself in on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (aggravated battery to a police officer) at 7:43 a.m. Friday, La Salle police said.
Jayden A. Mendez, 18, of Cedar Point, was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis, a violation of La Salle city ordinance, no valid driver’s license and expired registration at 9:40 a.m. Friday at Second and Gooding streets, La Salle police said.
Tevin D. Miller, 29, of Paw Paw, was charged with driving while suspended at 11:28 a.m. Friday at Third and Bucklin streets, La Salle police said.
Edward P. Mayerchin, 45, of La Salle, was charged with driving while revoked, speeding and improper operation of an ATV or off-road vehicle at 4:09 p.m. Friday at First and Tonti streets, La Salle police said.
Jarett D. Chaparro, 23, of Gardner, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Sunday at West Main and Canal streets, Ottawa police said.
Jacob M. Hagy, 23, homeless, was charged with disorderly conduct Sunday at La Salle and Jefferson streets, Ottawa police said.
Conrad D. Arrington, 29, of Granville, was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle, speeding, no insurance and improper use of registration Monday in the 1500 block of West Norris Drive.
Rachel R. Weigt, 41, of Peru, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) at 8:43 p.m. Sunday at her residence, Peru police said.
Two drivers were charged following an investigation into a two-vehicle, hit-and-run crash Saturday at Fulton and Fifth streets, Peru police said. Tyler S. Boswell, 28, of Peru was charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, police said. Ryne J. Bartolucci, 31, of Peru also was charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident as well as DUI, no insurance, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane use, police said.
Tabitha K. Warren, 38, of Princeton, was charged with suspended registration at 1:25 a.m. Saturday at May Road and Commerce Drive, Peru police said.
Two 12-year-old Peru boys and a 12-year-old Peru girl all were charged with criminal damage to property at 12:48 p.m. Friday at Bakery Machinery And Fabrication, 307 Bakery Ave., Peru police said.
Emma J. Olmedo, 70, of Aurora, was taken by Newark Ambulance to Morris Hospital with minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash at 2:24 a.m. Sunday on Route 71 near East 2975th Road in Mission Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
