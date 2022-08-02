Ottawa High School Class of 1971 celebrates 50 + 1 reunion

The Ottawa High Class of 1971 recently celebrated its 50 + 1 Reunion with the theme Flashback to the 70s.

Classmates and their spouses and guests enjoyed three days of celebration. In attendance were classmates from 18 states; Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Florida, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Members of the reunion committee were Juanita Herrera Dixon, Dan Eilts, Rich and Cindy Miller Jackson, Tom and Penny Wilkinson Davidson, Jim and Deb Dieterich Patarozzi, Becky Arrrelano Wise, Phyllis Aldrich-Murphy, Barb Walker Polakoff, Donna Damron Gerding, Debby Mohkovic Gross, Becky Perdomo Schwerdtner, Denise Provance Sorn, Read Gage, Jim Townsend, Mark Varland and Rick Miller.

The highlight of the weekend was the reunion dinner/dance at the Ottawa Knights of Columbus on July 23.

There also was an icebreaker at the A’Lure Aquarium Bar and Restaurant the previous night hosted by classmate Jackie White Mente and lunch for the ladies at Red Dog Grill organized by Juanita Dixon and lunch for the men at JR’s in Grand Ridge hosted by classmate Read Gage.

On Saturday morning, classmates were treated to a tour of part of Ottawa High given by classmates Don Harris and John Levy.

Then a group picture of classmates was taken at the OHS Class of 1971 “O” area in front of the Passageway. The “O” area was dedicated to Ottawa High from the Class of 1971 in the summer of 2021.

Dan Eilts was the master of ceremonies at the reunion celebration.

Tom Davidson read the list of 110 deceased classmates. Senior Class President Gale Landers gave the invocation.

Teachers in attendance were Marv Graunke and his wife Gail and Ron Slack and his wife Peg. Also in attendance at the icebreaker was teacher Jean Reuther.

Special awards were given to Tom and Penny Wilkinson Davidson for Class of 71 classmates who have married the longest and also to classmates traveling the farthest, Gerald Beals from Washington and Debbie Brady DeAngelo from California.

Also recognized were classmates who served in the military, classmates who had been to all 10 of the Class of 71 reunions and classmates in the Ottawa High Hall of Fame.

Group pictures were taken of classmates by which grade school they attended.

Rick Honer won the 50/50 raffle and donated it back to the class. Rusty Wells won the Ottawa Pirates’ football jersey raffle and Bob Nevin won the Class of 71 shadow box drawing. Gale Landers had the highest bid for the Ottawa Pirates Class of 1971 sign.

The reunion event was decorated and hosted by Thee Ultimate Party.