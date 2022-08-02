La Salle County grand jury: August 2, 2022

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments: Arshpreet Guru, 28, of Antelope, California (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Phillip Roebuck, 23, of Santa Barbara, California (unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon); Robert Bugiyne, 59, of Mendota (two counts of burglary); Nathan Hodge, 23, of Mendota (aggravated battery); Joseph Frackowiak, 24, of Peru (criminal damage to property); Daniel Campbell, 56, of Ottawa (driving while revoked); Bradley Frederick, 48, homeless (two counts of aggravated assault); Brandon Shew, 34, of Ottawa (criminal damage to property); Archie Smith, 64, of Chicago (unauthorized possession of prescription form); Elliott Allen, 33, of Streator (two counts of child pornography; unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon); Michael Brennan, 38, of Grand Ridge (driving while revoked); Armando Flores, 56, of Joliet (unalwful possession of a weapon by a felon; driving while revoked; aggravated DUI); Christian Bayless, 36, of Streator (aggravated assault); Deandre O’Neil, 29, of Riverdale (three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon); James Forbes, 28, of Streator (two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon); Ulysses Reyes, 33, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver); Darrell Mosier, 47, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver); Anthony Brito, 28, of Ottawa (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance).