August 02, 2022
Shaw Local
IVCIL opens in Streator

Chamber conducts a ribbon cutting ceremony

By Shaw Local News Network
(Left to right) Judy Booze (Chamber ambassador); Dana Stillwell (chamber board); Sara Stasik (Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living); Courtney Levy (executive director); Megan Wright (chamber's member services coordinator); and Beth Palm (chamber ambassador) conduct a ribbon cutting ceremony for IVCIL at 111 Spring St. in Streator.

(Photo provided by Allen Culver)

The Streator Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday in honor of Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living, also known as IVCIL, opening an office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday at 111 E. Spring St., third floor, in Streator.

The Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living is a private, non-profit, non-residential, community-based, consumer-controlled organization servicing people with disabilities in La Salle, Bureau, Marshall, Putnam and Stark counties in Illinois.

IVCIL provides five core services: advocacy, information and referral, independent living skills training, peer counseling and transition services.

Call 815-224-3126 for more information on IVCIL.