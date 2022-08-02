IVCIL opens in Streator

The Streator Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday in honor of Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living, also known as IVCIL, opening an office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday at 111 E. Spring St., third floor, in Streator.

The Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living is a private, non-profit, non-residential, community-based, consumer-controlled organization servicing people with disabilities in La Salle, Bureau, Marshall, Putnam and Stark counties in Illinois.

IVCIL provides five core services: advocacy, information and referral, independent living skills training, peer counseling and transition services.

Call 815-224-3126 for more information on IVCIL.