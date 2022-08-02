Eyes on Enterprise: Ottawa artist relocates studio to hometown

Artist Jeremy Johnson is moving from Utica’s Mill Street to Ottawa’s Main Street.

Johnson’s gallery, My Abstract Art and Apparel Gallery, will open Thursday at 218 W. Main St., Ottawa.

“This significant change was not an easy decision for me to make,” Johnson posted to the gallery’s Facebook page. “I love the vibe of Mill Street, but having a space in my hometown of Ottawa, Illinois has been a goal since I started painting.

“Through the years, I’ve watched Ottawa evolve into a town that embraces beauty, art, creativity and individuality, and I’m excited to add bursts of color, love and inspiration to Ottawa’s downtown for our community to enjoy.”

Johnson specializes in abstract art, women’s and men’s customized art apparel and canvas art.

