Police blotter: July 31, 2022

Kyle Castleberry, 32, of Wilmington, was cited on a complaint of driving in the wrong lane 5:24 a.m. Friday following a two-vehicle crash with no injuries on U.S. 52, about a half mile west of East 10th Road in Ophir Township, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Castleberry was driving westbound on U.S. 52 when he entered the eastbound lane and struck a vehicle traveling eastbound driving by Jacob Sherman, 42, of La Salle, deputies said. Castleberry entered his lane striking the driver’s side of his vehicle, causing his vehicle to rollover and enter the north ditch, deputies said.
Jesse Allen, 42, of Dixon, was arrested 12:45 a.m. Saturday at U.S. 34 and East Third Road in Mendota Township, on a Will County failure to appear warrant for a driver’s license expired more than a year, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Allen was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Geneva Phillips, 42, of Ottawa, was cited 4:52 p.m. Friday on Route 23 and Main Street in Ottawa on complaints of unlawful use of electronic communication device and driving while license suspended, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
