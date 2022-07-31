Friendship Days returns to Ottawa Aug. 4-7

Ottawa, nicknamed “The Friendly City,” will celebrate Friendship Days beginning Thursday, Aug. 4, running through Sunday, Aug. 7.

Highlights of the celebration include the annual kids fishing rodeo 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday where the Illinois and Fox rivers meet, Art in the Park presented by the Ottawa Art League on Saturday and Sunday in Washington Square, performances by Gray’s School of Dance (5:30 p.m. Friday at Jordan block) and Elysian Studio (11 a.m. Saturday at Jordan block), a kids play day noon to 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the Jordan block, the 38th annual La Salle County Cruisers Car Show (2 to 7 p.m. on the riverfront), the venetian boat parade at 9:15 p.m. Saturday on the Illinois River and the return of the Illinois Valley Labor Management Touch-a-Truck event 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the former Central School site.

The Kids Fishing Rodeo returns to Friendship Days on Thursday, Aug. 4, where the Illinois and Fox rivers meet. It is one of the more traditional events of Ottawa's August festival. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

The touch-a-truck event Sunday will have free admission. Children can explore first responder ground and air vehicles, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, competitive pulling trucks, among others. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be served, children can create a craft, take in a magic show, have their face painted, climb aboard the Ottawa Express and enjoy a snow cone.

The Kids Play Day at the Jordan block Saturday will be presented by Floret Events and the Ottawa Visitor Center. Children of all ages are welcome to participate at the free event. A bike parade is scheduled 3 p.m. for bicycles and scooters. Decorations will be provided. The event also will feature a pie eating contest, potato sack races, a water balloon toss, an egg race, a hula hoop contest, watermelon eating contest, three-legged race, egg toss and other activities.

The 38th annual La Salle County Cruisers Car Show is free admission and $10 registration Saturday for those in the show. Dash plaques will be presented to the first 50 vehicles and awards to the top 10. A 50/50 drawing will be held and music will be provided by 3-D Sound. Call Craig at 815-351-7411 or Mike 815-228-4083 or go to www.lasallecountycruisers.com for more information.

Friendship Days also will feature live music. The Beatelles and Rosie and the Rivets will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Washington Square. On Friday, Lizzi Neal Band will perform at 600 block of Court Street, attendees should bring a lawn chair.

Ottawa Art League’s annual Art in the Park will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6 and 7. Art in the Park is a juried show with 30 fine artists from around the Midwest. Art being presented will include ceramics, jewelry, paintings, wood, mixed media, fiber and photography. All art is available for purchase by the public.

An outdoor craft and vendor show will take place Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

Downtown merchants will line the sidewalks with sales, which will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the duration of Friendship days.

The Venetian Boat Parade will return at 9:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the Illinois River, with viewing from Allen Park at 400 Courtney St.

Visitors walk by classic cars at the annual La Salle County Cruisers show in 2021. The event returns to Friendship Days lineup in 2022 on Saturday, Aug. 6, along the riverfront. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Thursday, Aug. 4

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Downtown Ottawa merchant sidewalk sales

5 to 7 p.m.: Kids Fishing Rodeo, where the Illinois and Fox rivers meet. Free, bring a fishing pole.

Friday, Aug. 5

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Downtown Ottawa merchant sidewalk sales

5 to 9 p.m.: Outdoor craft and vendors show, northwest corner of Washington Square

5:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Gray’s School of Dance presents Just Gotta Dance, Jordan block, 111 W. Main St.

8 to 11 p.m.: Lizzi Neal Band, 600 block of Court Street, bring a lawn chair

Saturday, Aug. 6

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Art in the Park, east side of Washington Square

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Outdoor craft and vendors show, northwest corner of Washington Square

10 a.m. to noon: Ottawa police officer with a child identification kit, southwest corner of Washington Square

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Downtown Ottawa merchant sidewalk sales

11 a.m. to noon: Elysian Studios presents children dancing, Jordan block, 111 W. Main St.

Noon to 3 p.m.: Kids play day, Jordan block

2 to 7 p.m.: 38th annual La Salle County Cruisers Car Show, 234 Albin Stevens Drive, riverfront, free admission

6 to 6:50 p.m.: The Beatelles, southwest corner of Washington Square

6 to 8 p.m.: Rosie and the Rivets, southwest corner of Washington Square

9:15 to 9:30 pm.: Venetian Boat Parade, view from 400 Courtney St., Allen Park

Sunday, Aug. 7

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Outdoor craft and vendors show, northwest corner of Washington Square

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Art in the Park, east side of Washington Square

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Illinois Valley Labor Management cookout and touch-a-truck, 400 Clinton St., former Central School area