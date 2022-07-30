La Salle County crop and rainfall report: Steady rains keep crops on the right track

The summer crop and rainfall report, which features crop condition and rainfall updates from La Salle County farmers, is published regularly during the growing season. The following report covers July 18 to July 24 and is provided with assistance from the La Salle County Farm Bureau.

David Hall, Serena: We received 0.9 inches of rain for the reporting week, dodging strong winds. Crops are looking pretty good. Pollination is wrapping up in corn and initial kernel counts look good, but we will need continued rains and cooler weather to hold onto top end yields.

Fungicide is being aerially applied to corn and ground-rig applied to soybeans. Fungicide will help protect the plants from yield-robbing diseases that live in the air or soil. Other area activities included de-tasseling seed corn, cutting hay, and preparing for fall. Have a safe week!

Ken Beck, Mendota: No report this week.

David Myer, Marseilles: Amazingly we were blessed again this past week with another 0.75 inches so we will survive another couple of weeks. Most corn is deep green and tall and in or just past pollination stage so still more water needed moving forward to fill the pollinated kernels. Soybeans have enjoyed an almost ideal year so far being on the dry side but August rains will be needed for pod fill. Bean fungicide and insecticide spraying probably not far off. The weekly rains have benefited the hay fields so maybe a better third cutting than the second will occur. Grain markets had trended down but as crop ratings fall the prices have started rising again. Having traveled through Illinois into mid-Missouri many crops are later than normal and Missouri looked tough late planting and very short on the precipitation.

Bill Gray, Tonica/Lostant: Last week I received 0.6 inches of rain.

Corn fields are tasseled out and looking pretty good. I’m not seeing much for insect damage at all so far. Aerial application of fungicide is still being done on some fields of corn.

I’m seeing a few Japanese Beetles around and will continue to keep an eye on soybean fields for damage. So far, the damage has only been in small areas of the fields.

Sunflowers I planted for the wildlife are doing great. The bees are enjoying them now and our songbird population is increasing as they wait for them to mature.

We’ve gotten some odd jobs done around the farm and continue grass mowing with the recent rains. Have a good week and be safe.

Ken Bernard, Grand Ridge: For the week we received 0.65 inches of rain. It was another nice rain that did not come with any strong winds or other bad weather. Just about all corn is through the pollination stage and is looking very good here. Beans are also blooming and started to set pods. They are growing much better now that some off the moisture has absorbed into the ground. Fungicide spraying will begin on them shortly. The escaped weeds are also growing and are most likely not going to die if sprayed again. Second cutting of hay was baled last week and hauled in of the field. It was also a good crop of hay. Finishing hauling out the last of the corn in the bins this week and moving machinery around. Have another safe week.

Geoffrey Janssen, Rutland: Fungicide application is still going on for both corn and soybeans, I did receive 2 inches of rain over the weekend. A few combines are starting to emerge in preparation of harvest. Mowing of yards and road ditches as always as the weather allows.

Rainfall (in inches)

David Hall 0.9

David Myer 0.75

Bill Gray 0.6

Ken Bernard 0.65

Geoffrey Janssen 2