Suspect in Peru gun threat ordered to undergo mental health evaluation

No shots were fired and no gun was brandished at the Veterans Assistance Commission in Peru. There certainly was no “active shooter,” as initial reports suggested.
But whatever John E. Wilson, 61, of Ottawa, conveyed by telephone March 16 set off enough alarms that police were summoned. The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office decided there had to be consequences.
Thursday, Wilson pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct — the lowest-level misdemeanor available — and will serve 24 months conditional discharge, a non-reporting form of probation. Notably, he must undergo a mental health evaluation.
When asked if he wanted to address Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. in La Salle County court, Wilson uttered something unintelligible, though his lawyer expressed satisfaction with the disposition.
“He’s getting mental health intake, and I hope that will help him,” said Ottawa defense attorney Steve Wiggins.
Wilson initially was charged with telephone harassment, a Class B misdemeanor carrying up to six months in jail, after a conversation with a VAC worker in which he reportedly said he “should just get a gun and come down there,” according to criminal information filed at the time. That count was dismissed as part of the plea.
But after a review of the case, La Salle County prosecutors filed a reduced count of disorderly conduct. According to that filing, Wilson spoke “in such an unreasonable manner as to alarm and disturb” the worker.
“In the society we live in today, all potentially threatening statements have to be taken seriously, no matter how innocuous they may be,” said La Salle County State’s Attorney Todd Martin. “Hopefully, the counseling the defendant will receive as a result of this matter will help him understand this — and also help him come to the realization that he must think before he speaks and not let his temper control his words.”