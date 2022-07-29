Police blotter: July 29, 2022

Botir J. Hawley, 32, of Streator, was charged with driving while suspended and no insurance at 2:19 a.m. Friday on Route 23 near McKinley Road in Ottawa, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Sean M. Cooper, 44, of Ottawa, was charged with improper use of an electronic device at 6:29 a.m. Friday on Route 23 near Main Street in Ottawa, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Jonathan B. Szewzuk, 18, of Ottawa, was charged with improper use of an electronic device at 6:47 a.m. Friday on Route 23 near Main Street in Ottawa, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
