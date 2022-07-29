Local Sports Digest: Ottawa American 11s open at Little League State Tournament this weekend

American 11s open Saturday at state
The Ottawa American 11-Year-Old All-Stars are scheduled to open play in Little League’s Illinois 11-Year-Old State Tournament this weekend in Champaign, opening Saturday at 10 a.m. against Salem.
Win or lose, the American 11s — managed by Matt Willet — will play against Sunday morning in he double-elimination tournament, with play continuing through Thursday and possibly Friday depending on whether Thursday’s winner came through the winners’ or losers’ bracket. Games will be hosted by Bottonfield and Robeson elementary schools in Champaign, with Ottawa’s Saturday opener at Robeson.
Saturday’s other first-round matchups on the eight-team bracket include Champaign East vs. Rochelle, Hinsdale against Ridge Beverley and Elmhurst vs. Western Springs.
Ottawa Rec Softball results
In Ottawa Rec Softball’s Monday Night Women’s League:
First-place Danchris Nursery beat second-place The Outage 16-8, led by Megan Valvo (single, double) and Afton Caulkins (two singles). Kendra Jobst and Chrissy Allison had three hits each for The Outage, with Sydnee Stalker and Paige Stalker adding two apiece.
Danchris then bested Pineapple Escape 26-1, with Valvo (five hits including a home run) and Alyssa Mussatto (three hits) leading the attack. The losing team was led by Susan Tuftie with a pair of hits.
Boomin’ Vinyl then beat Pineapple Escape 13-4, paced by two hits apiece courtesy of Malorie Kuetemann, Leslie Ahrens, Lacey Hansen and Sarah Kahon.