Police blotter: July 28, 2022

Jennifer M. Hampton, 29, of Mendota, was charged with driving while suspended at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday at Indiana Avenue and Jefferson Street, Mendota police said.
Nikko A. Tooley, 29, of Mendota, was charged with domestic battery at 9:57 pm. Wednesday in the 1500 block of West Main Street, Mendota police said.
Troy D. Janes Jr., 32, homeless, was charged with driving while suspended Wednesday at East Norris Drive and Guion Street, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or newsroom@mywebtimes.com.