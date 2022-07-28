La Salle County Health Department encourages breastfeeding

Illinois recognizes August as Breastfeeding Promotion Month, and nationally, World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated Aug. 1-7.

The La Salle County Health Department along with medical authorities, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists support and encourage all new mothers to embrace breastfeeding as the preferred method of infant feeding for the first year of life.

Illinois’ breastfeeding initiative helps focus on the lifelong benefits of breastfeeding for both mother and infant. Research demonstrates breastfeeding is the optimal nutrition and the perfect life-sustaining food for babies, the health department said. Breastfeeding provides both nutritional and non-nutritional benefits to the infant and mother.

Breast milk is the basic foundation for infant nutrition for the first year of life, the health department said. It also provides many benefits to the mother as well by helping to protect against breast and ovarian cancers, diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and weak bones later in life. Another benefit worth mentioning is it also helps the mother get to her pre-pregnancy shape faster.

Breastfeeding also allows mother and baby to get closer — physically and emotionally. So while a child is feeding, the bond between mother and baby can grow stronger. All the while mothers will be helping to protect their babies from medical conditions from mild to severe, such as ear infections, gastro-intestinal problems, to childhood cancers and many other conditions.

According to the AAP breastfeeding also is associated with a reduction in sudden infant death syndrome. There is a “learning curve” for mother and baby as they initiate breastfeeding. This is a key opportunity for friends and family to provide support to the new mom. Expert professional support and education is available if needed.

The health department encourages practice of the ABC’s of breastfeeding.

Awareness to when a baby is showing signs of needing to feed and responding to those cues.

Be patient and allow a baby to guide the journey in the early days of breastfeeding. Unlike formula feeding, which is typically more scheduled, breastfeeding is driven by the baby’s demand.

Comfort. The more comfortable and relaxed the mom is, the more enjoyable feedings will be.

For more information on breastfeeding contact the La Salle County Health Department at 815-433-3366.