Hardscrabble Lions seek groups to get involved with Pluto Fest in Streator

Pluto Fest will be returning Saturday, Sept. 24, to City Park in Streator to celebrate Streator native and Pluto discoverer Clyde Tombaugh.

The Hardscrabble Lions Club, which is sponsoring the event, is seeking organizations that would like to get involved with the festival, which will team up with the food truck festival again.

Along with several food trucks, the event scheduled 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day consists of a beer tasting by homebrewers, craft and retail vendors, a farmers market, live music by the Cody Calkins Band and Ray’s Rockets, along with activities for children.

A special interest booth will be available with Scott Pellican, a NASA ambassador from La Salle, focusing on New Horizons mission to Pluto. While achieving space exploration milestones, New Horizons fly by of Pluto in 2015 revealed how Pluto is different than anywhere else in the solar system. The NASA Solar System Ambassador program is a public engagement that consists of volunteers communicating the science around space exploration and the solar system.

There also will be photos from the Lowell Observatory in Arizona on display.

To get involved with the event, call 815-674-3931.