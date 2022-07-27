Police blotter: July 27, 2022

Jaslyn S. Kinder, 20, of Mendota, was charged with domestic battery at 11:04 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Main and Monroe streets, Mendota police said.
Rene R. Garza, 30, of Mendota, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (leaving the scene of an accident) at 6:34 a.m. Tuesday at 13th Avenue and Jefferson Street, Mendota police said.
Angel Juarez, 18, of Plainfield, was charged with no valid driver’s license at 10:49 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Meriden Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Mendota police said.
