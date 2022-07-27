Ottawa receives $2.5 million in federal funds to reconstruct Stevenson Road

Ottawa will be getting $2.5 million to upgrade part of East Stevenson Road, in an effort to boost manufacturing.

This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan.

The city of Ottawa has been working for the past few years at receiving funds for upgrades to Stevenson Road, which is a heavy traffic area for commercial and manufacturing.

This grant will provide roadway and drainage improvements to service current and future manufacturing businesses, the EDA said. The EDA investment will be matched with $2 million in local funds and is expected to create 592 jobs, retain 425 jobs and generate $20 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates. Mayor Dan Aussem has said he expects construction to begin in 2023 on the roadway.

“Infrastructure investments are an invitation for new opportunities to take root in our state, and this $2.5 million grant will support the Ottawa region for years to come,” said Gov. JB Pritzker in a statement. “I want to thank the White House for their continued partnership in shaping an economy that brings all our communities into the fold.”

Democratic Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth both celebrated the American Rescue Plan as a job creator.

This project is funded under EDA’s American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance program, which makes $500 million in Economic Adjustment Assistance grants available to American communities. The Economic Adjustment Assistance program is EDA’s most flexible program, and grants made under this program will help hundreds of communities across the nation plan, build, innovate and put people back to work through construction or non-construction projects designed to meet local needs.

Effective May 26, EDA has officially closed all of its American Rescue Plan programs for applications. The $3 billion program funding will be awarded on a rolling basis through Sept. 30.