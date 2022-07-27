Kernan man faces up to 15 years in 2021 shooting in rural Streator

Steven Shelly said two uninvited visitors came to his Kernan home — east of Streator — surprising and alarming him, so he fired a pistol to protect himself and his home. A jury didn’t buy it.
The 28-year-old Kernan man was convicted Wednesday in La Salle County court of one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of reckless discharge of a firearm and one count possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID. He faces up to 15 years (and would serve 85% of any resulting prison sentence) for aggravated discharge, his most serious count, when he is sentenced Sept. 22.
Shelly, who has a pending case in Will County, was returned to La Salle County Jail after the verdict was rendered. He will have an opportunity to address Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. at sentencing. His lawyer deferred comment until then.
Shelly was charged after La Salle County sheriff’s deputies were alerted to shots fired outside Shelly’s rural Streator home on Feb. 5, 2021. Home surveillance footage showed a fracas in which Shelly’s shotgun was wrested from him, after which he drew a pistol and discharged four shots. No one was struck or injured.
Over the course of a three-day trial, attorneys sparred over whether Shelly was the aggressor or the victim.
Earlier at trial, ex-boss Ezariah Haydon said he and Shelly spoke by phone on Feb. 5, 2021, and Haydon agreed to deliver to Shelly his final week’s pay.
Wednesday, Shelly took the stand and said that call never took place. He said he was taken aback when Haydon dropped in unannounced with friend Chad Sibert.
“I didn’t know why they were there,” Shelly testified. “I didn’t want them there.”
He added later, “I told them they needed to leave and I walked away.”
Shelly, however, was armed. He testified he was about to go practice shooting in his backyard. Haydon and Sibert saw the shotgun in Shelly’s hands and a fracas quickly ensued in which Shelly said he took a beating.
Fearing worse to come — Haydon, Shelly knew, had a concealed-carry permit and a 9-mm pistol handy — Shelly fired four shots to ward off his assailants. The shots went wide, though one damaged Haydon’s windshield.
During closing arguments, defense attorney Anthony Burch said there were grounds to believe Haydon and Sibert had trouble in mind when they drove to Shelly’s home unannounced.
“Their whole story starts off with a lie,” Burch said, citing the disputed phone call and rendezvous at the Shelly home.
Burch also showed jurors a photo of Shelly with his face bruised from Haydon’s punches. Shelly, Burch argued, feared a physical assault from his ex-boss and those fears were realized, justifying his preemptive use of force.
“This is bizarre, (the state) saying there’s no forcible felony,” Burch said, urging jurors to recognize Shelly’s right to defend himself and his property.
But Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Matt Kidder argued there were holes in Shelly’s testimony. Shelly claimed he was about to go practice shooting; but this was at 9 p.m. at night on a freezing winter night. The practice area was in Shelly’s backyard yet he exited through the front door.
Kidder also reminded jurors Shelly’s ex-girlfriend saw him exit the house holding the shotgun and “in a rage.”
Kidder said the fracas could have — and should have — ended when Shelly was stripped of the shotgun. Instead, Shelly “ramps it right up” by pulling a pistol and firing shots near, if not right at, the two men who came to give Shelly his money.
“This isn’t self-defense, it’s anger — nothing more, nothing less,” Kidder said during closing arguments. “This isn’t Tombstone in the 1800s. This is 2022. We don’t settle scores this way. You don’t pull out a gun and start shooting.”