Honor roll: Grand Ridge, fourth quarter 2021-2022

Grand Ridge Grade School announced its honor roll for the fourth quarter of the 2021-2022 school year.

High honor roll

Eighth grade

Brayden Batistini, Payton Blakemore, Katherine Bressner, Harlyn Hetelle, Logan Mills, Ava Offermann, Evan Ristau and Madilyn Soulsby

Seventh grade

Shelby Domoleczny, Raymond Hladovcak, Oliver Kearfott, Caleb Marek, Enrique Rodriguez, Alexis Rogers, Lexi Sawin, Emma Wilson and Breckin Winter

Sixth grade

Kieran Black, Bella Fisher, Leah Long, John Lukach, Weston McCormick, Hunter Nettleingham, Parker Poundstone, Alex Reed, Reid Simmons, Arya Shah and Gunner Stevens

Honor roll

Eighth grade

Jorrick Black, Clay Christoff, Blake Fialko and Sapphire Tyssen

Seventh grade

Elijah Jordan

Sixth grade

Trace Campbell, Garrett Christensen, Alainna Ludes, Remington Rinker and Ty Smith

Valedictorians

The eighth grade graduating valedictorians for the class of 2022 were Payton Blakemore, Ava Offermann and Madilyn Soulsby.