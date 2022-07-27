Honor roll: Grand Ridge, fourth quarter 2021-2022

Grand Ridge Grade School announced its honor roll for the fourth quarter of the 2021-2022 school year.
High honor roll
Eighth grade
Brayden Batistini, Payton Blakemore, Katherine Bressner, Harlyn Hetelle, Logan Mills, Ava Offermann, Evan Ristau and Madilyn Soulsby
Seventh grade
Shelby Domoleczny, Raymond Hladovcak, Oliver Kearfott, Caleb Marek, Enrique Rodriguez, Alexis Rogers, Lexi Sawin, Emma Wilson and Breckin Winter
Sixth grade
Kieran Black, Bella Fisher, Leah Long, John Lukach, Weston McCormick, Hunter Nettleingham, Parker Poundstone, Alex Reed, Reid Simmons, Arya Shah and Gunner Stevens
Honor roll
Eighth grade
Jorrick Black, Clay Christoff, Blake Fialko and Sapphire Tyssen
Seventh grade
Elijah Jordan
Sixth grade
Trace Campbell, Garrett Christensen, Alainna Ludes, Remington Rinker and Ty Smith
Valedictorians
The eighth grade graduating valedictorians for the class of 2022 were Payton Blakemore, Ava Offermann and Madilyn Soulsby.