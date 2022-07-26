Police blotter: July 26, 2022

Kyle S. Puyear, 18, of Peru, was charged with disturbing the peace and littering after striking a pedestrian with a water balloon at 9:04 p.m. Monday at St. Vincent’s Avenue and Roosevelt Road, La Salle police said.
John J. Dertinger, 44, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended Monday at First and Erickson streets, Ottawa police said.
