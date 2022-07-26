La Salle County man’s trial: ‘Steven started shooting at us’

Two men claim Steven Shelly fired a pistol at them, though neither was struck or injured. Now, Shelly will have a chance to explain why he felt obliged to wield the gun.
Shelly, 28, of Kernan, could testify Wednesday — he doesn’t have to take the stand — when his La Salle County trial resumes on three gun-related felonies. Each was filed in February 2021 after two men went to Shelly’s rural Streator home and then fled after he allegedly fired a .380-caliber pistol.
If a jury decides he wasn’t justified in using the gun, Shelly faces up to 15 years in prison.
Tuesday, Shelly’s former employer took the stand and said at least one of the bullets seemed aimed at him and did strike his windshield.
Streator contractor Ezariah Haydon testified he had hired Shelly in 2020 and initially was pleased with his job performance — “He was a great worker” — but later terminated him after declining productivity.
On Feb. 3, 2021, Shelly contacted Haydon demanding his final week’s wages (about $200) and, after multiple text and telephone exchanges, Haydon said he’d bring the wages to Shelly’s home the evening of Feb. 5.
But no money changed hands that night. According to witnesses, Shelly emerged from his home bearing a shotgun (never fired) and then, after Haydon’s friend Chad Sibert wrested it away, brandished a .380-caliber handgun that he fired at least four times.
“By some miracle, no one was shot,” Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Matt Kidder told jurors during opening statements.
Prosecutors also allege Shelly wasn’t supposed to have either gun. One of Shelly’s counts is possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID.
Forensically, little is in dispute. Attorneys agreed to the admission of spent cartridges and shell casings recovered at the scene. Investigators also retrieved home surveillance footage showing a struggle between Haydon and Shelly followed by muzzle flashes from where Shelly stood.
What is disputed is who was the aggressor.
Haydon testified he went to Shelly’s home with no ill intentions — “I was just going to pay him to get him out of my life” — when Shelly emerged with the shotgun. Shelly, his then-girlfriend testified, was “in a rage” as he went outside with the shotgun.
Alarmed at the sight of the shotgun, Haydon tried to pull if from Shelly’s grasp. After the weapon was taken away, Haydon and Shelly tumbled to the ground, fighting.
After they were separated, Haydon testified, he and Sibert headed for their truck and, “Steven started shooting at us.” One of the shots damaged Haydon’s windshield.
But defense attorney Anthony Burch argued the shotgun never was pointed at Haydon, giving him no grounds to tackle and beat Shelly.
As for the handgun, a bullet hole was found in Shelly’s car; the defense seemed to suggest Shelly fired a warning shot that went into his own vehicle.
Burch also asked Haydon if he went for his own gun — Haydon testified he had, earlier, stashed his permitted 9-mm in the console of his truck — but Haydon repeatedly denied it. When he and Sibert got into the truck, Haydon testified, it was to flee.
“He (Shelly) was still shooting at us,” Haydon said. “I was trying to duck down in the truck so we wouldn’t get shot. We were fleeing at a pretty high rate of speed.”
Sibert confirmed that. He testified Haydon told him, “We need to get out of here.”
The state rested shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. then denied a motion for directed verdict — that is, the state failed to make its case — and ordered jurors to report at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. The defense gets the case and Shelly will advise Ryan whether he will testify.