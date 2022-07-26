Illinois Avenue in Ottawa will be closed again

Contractors will be returning to the 1300 block of Illinois Avenue between Elm and St. James streets in Ottawa beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, July 28, to complete the removal of a large tree.

Contractors were unable to complete the work last week because of an equipment problem. The block will be closed to all through traffic and on-street parking.

Some local traffic will be allowed but residents are reminded to use caution when driving in the vicinity of workers and their equipment.

Removal of the tree is expected to be completed by the end of the workday Thursday and the street reopened to all traffic.