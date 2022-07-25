Trial begins for Kernan man accused of shooting at two men

A rural Streator man is on trial this week for allegedly firing shots at his ex-boss and another subject, though no one was injured.
Opening statements begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday for 28-year-old Steven A. Shelly, of Kernan. He faces up to 15 years if convicted of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony. He also is charged with the lesser offense of possession of a firearm with a revoked firearm owners ID card.
Shelly was charged Feb. 6, 2021, after the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to shots fired outside Shelly’s home. There, two individuals reported that a gunman opened fire at them (neither was hurt) following a dispute over money.
Jury selection was completed Monday.