A 15-year-old Sheridan girl was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa with minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash at 12:42 p.m. Sunday at 3365 Route 71 in Rutland Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.

The girl was southbound on Route 71 when she attempted a left the turn into a driveway, struck the culvert and overturned, police said. There were no charges.