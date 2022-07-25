Police blotter: July 25, 2022

Elizabeth Tijerina, 21, of La Salle, was charged with DUI, no insurance and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident at 4:27 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Creve Coeur Street, La Salle police said.
Alfredo Madrigal, 23, of La Salle, was charged with DUI, improper lane use and illegal transportation of alcohol at 5:52 p.m. Sunday at Sixth and Sterling streets, La Salle police said.
A homeless man was arrested thrice in as many days, La Salle police said. Jacob M. Hagy, 33, was charged with criminal trespass to state-supported property at 5:48 p.m. Friday at the La Salle High-Rise and charged with disorderly conduct at 1:02 p.m. Saturday and again at 7:09 p.m. Sunday at 601 First St., police said.
Trevor M. Johnson, 24, of Mendota, was charged with driving while revoked at 8:27 p.m. Thursday at Lakeview and Hillcrest drives, Mendota police said.
Skylar D. Gloston, 24, of Opelousas, Louisiana, was charged with no valid driver’s license, speeding and three counts of failure to secure a child in a child restraint at 10:33 p.m. Saturday at 12th Street and First Avenue, Mendota police said.
Raul Cabrera-Cobix, 37, of Mendota, was charged with no valid driver’s license at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at 12th Street and Third Avenue, Mendota police said.
Phillip R. Fite, 34, of La Salle was charged with obstructing a peace officer along with city ordinance violations (consumption open alcohol public property and disorderly conduct) at 11:55 p.m. Saturday at Fifth and Plain streets, Peru police said.
Bridget S. Riordan, 53, of Peru was charged with criminal damage to property less than $500 and criminal trespass to a vehicle at 6:58 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, Peru police said.
Brittney M. McCoy, 23, of Waukesha, Wisconsin was charged with no valid registration at 8:51 p.m. Friday on Route 251 at Midtown Road, Peru police said.
