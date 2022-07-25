Local Sports Digest: Ottawa Rec Tennis Tournament crowns winners; American 11s romp at sub-state

Big turnout for Ottawa City Rec Tennis Tournament
During the week of July 18-22, the annual Ottawa Recreation Tennis Tournament was played. The tournament is the culmination of a five-week tennis program through Ottawa Summer Recreation.
The 2022 tournament included approximately 127 individual entries.
In 10U boys singles, Kellen Myers claimed first place and Javier England came in second. Ryland Heaver and Anthony Kozlowski were consolation champ and runner-up.
After a competitive match, the 10U girls singles championship went to Millyana Heredia for a second year in a row, while Ashlyn Olesen came in second. Sophia Navarro-Kellgren won the consolation championship, and Vivian Walker was the runner-up.
Ashlyn Olesen teamed up with partner Daniela Melendez to win the 10U doubles division. Sophia Navarro-Kellgren and Millyana Heredia were second, while the teams of Charlotte Wiegman and Maebe Carmona and Vivian Walker and Stella Rios were the consolation champs and runners-up.
In 13U boys singles, Sam Clift took first place. Eli Jeppson finished second. The consolation champ was Brennen Heaver, and Erich Kitzmann was the runner-up.
Adelyn Leone won the 13U girls singles championship. Reese Purcell placed second. The consolation champ and runner-up were Hannah Walker and Maggie Wiegman.
The 13U doubles teams saw Rory Moore and Kellen Myers team up to win the championship against Sam Clift and Eli Jeppson. The consolation champs were Reese Purcell and Hunter Hopkins, while Jude Willet and Jack Oslanzi were the runners-up.
In the largest draw of the tournament with 20 entries, Andrew Bollis defeated Tyson Phillips to win the 17U boys singles division. Ethan Picco claimed the consolation championship against Collin Olszewski.
Bollis and Picco teamed up to defeat brothers Adam and Noah Gross to win the 17U boys doubles division. Olszewksi and partner Evan Krafft won the consolation championship over Solomon Zhang and Jack Sabatini.
In 17U girls singles, Carlie Miller came in first, while Rylee O’Fallon took second. Jenna Smithmeyer was the consolation champ, and Emma Walker the runner-up.
O’Fallon and Smithmeyer joined forces to win the 17U girls doubles championship over Ava Lannen and Emmie Hachenburger. Isabel Heimsoth and partner Emma Cushing defeated OHS teammates Emma Walker and Abby Morris for the consolation championship.
The adult divisions saw some competitive play as well. Alex Koziel defeated Davey Rashid to win the mens singles division. Ethan Krafft won the consolation championship against Nathan Beck.
The mens and womens doubles divisions had some of the closest matches. Andrew Bollis continued his strong play by teaming with partner Lucas Healy to claim first place in mens doubles. Kevin Olesen and Sam Walker placed second. Davey Rashid and Derek Wilkinson defeated Ethan Krafft and his uncle Jason Garner for the consolation championship.
In womens doubles, Ella Marvel and Rylee O’Fallon were the champs. Partners Rebekah Felty and Marta Johnson took second, while Karissa Etzenbach and Ava Lannen placed third.
In womens singles competition, Sara Meyer placed first, Emma Stumpf second, and Lori Wischermann took third.
In mens legends singles, John Cheli claimed first place, Don Balas took second, while Bayne Wetmore placed third. Lisa Czibor was the women’s legends singles champ. Amy Stumpf and Debbie Meyer placed second and third, respectively.
The family and junior family doubles divisions were fun, with some teams consisting of siblings, while others are made up of children with their parents, aunts or uncles.
In junior family doubles, brothers Rory and Bradon Moore won the championship, while the father-son duo of Ryan and Kellen Myers placed second. Ashlyn Olesen teamed up with her dad, Kevin, to win the consolation championship against Eli Jeppson and Kelly Liebhart. The family doubles championship went to Tracey and Pat O’Fallon. Evan Krafft and uncle Jason Garner took second. Collin Olszewski and sister Kyleigh won the consolation championship over siblings John and Ella Vanwiggeren.
The final night of the tournament was the mixed doubles division. Tracey O’Fallon and Matthew Guenther were the champions. O’Fallon’s daughter Rylee and partner Andrew Bollis finished in second place. Alex Newman and Grace Filipiak were runners-up.
Danchris still unbeaten in women’s league
In the Ottawa Rec Softball’s Monday Night Women’s League, Danchris Nursery remained unbeaten with a 5-0 win over BoolnVinyl. Tierney Hallett and MJ Pucharich both had inside-the-park homers n the win.
The Outage doubled up BoominVinyl 10-5, led by Kendra Jobst (three hits, home run), Hannah Snell (two hits) and Sydney Thorpen (two hits). Malorie Kueteman had two hits for BoominVinyl.
The Outage also bested Pineapple Escape, 9-2, paced by Krissy Allison’s homer and two hits apiece from Jobst, Snell and Paige Stalker. Elizabeth Reynolds and Susan Tuftie also had two hits each.
Ottawa American 11s go unbeaten at sub-state tourney
At the Little League 11-Year-Old Sub-State Tournament hosted by Moline Riverside over the weekend, the Ottawa American All-Stars went a perfect 2-0 to win the tournament and advance to the Illinois State Tournament.
Per the Illinois Little League website, Ottawa American scored an 11-2 victory over the District 19 champions and a 10-0 blanking of the District 5 winners.
The Illinois 11s State Tournament is scheduled to begin this coming weekend in Champaign.