Seven people participated in Live Well Streator’s first grocery store tour Sunday at Kroger.

Anne Lauterjung, registered dietician and certified diabetes educator at OSF Center for Health-Streator, led an aisle-by-aisle tour of the store, discussing nutritious food options and how to buy them on a budget.

Lauterjung talked about reading the food label on every package, including choosing whole grains, low sodium and no or low added sugar items.