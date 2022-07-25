July 24, 2022
Circulation of canal water in Ottawa momentarily shut down

Necessary task completed for rewatering project

By Derek Barichello
The water circulation was turned on by Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Illinois and Michigan Canal in Ottawa, after it was shut down for a few days to complete a necessary task of the rewatering project, said Mayor Dan Aussem.

Ottawa residents may have noticed recently the water circulation of the Illinois and Michigan Canal was halted.

This was done on purpose, said Mayor Dan Aussem.

The city is completing one of the remaining tasks for the rewatering project, he said. To do so, the water circulation had to be suspended.

“Contractors distributed particulates to help prevent water loss and erosion, which may change the water color temporarily,” Aussem said Saturday afternoon. “The pumps are back on and water circulation has been restarted.”

The water still had a darker color Sunday.

The canal was rewatered last year but had to be drained soon after because of issues with algae and plant overgrowth. This summer, chemicals in the water have kept the algae from growing and newly-repaired pumps have operated at full speed, keeping the water flowing. Despite hot and humid conditions, there have been no issues this summer.