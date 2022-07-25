Circulation of canal water in Ottawa momentarily shut down

Ottawa residents may have noticed recently the water circulation of the Illinois and Michigan Canal was halted.

This was done on purpose, said Mayor Dan Aussem.

The city is completing one of the remaining tasks for the rewatering project, he said. To do so, the water circulation had to be suspended.

“Contractors distributed particulates to help prevent water loss and erosion, which may change the water color temporarily,” Aussem said Saturday afternoon. “The pumps are back on and water circulation has been restarted.”

The water still had a darker color Sunday.

The canal was rewatered last year but had to be drained soon after because of issues with algae and plant overgrowth. This summer, chemicals in the water have kept the algae from growing and newly-repaired pumps have operated at full speed, keeping the water flowing. Despite hot and humid conditions, there have been no issues this summer.