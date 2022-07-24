5 boaters safely escape sinking boat on La Salle Lake

A boat with four adults and a child sank Saturday morning on La Salle Lake near the Marseilles nuclear power plant, but no one was injured.

Because of high winds Saturday, the boat took on water and began sinking, and its occupants had to abandon it about 10:30 a.m., Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police Sgt. Phil Wire said. Three boaters were able to make it to an interior dike of the nuclear power plant but it took another three hours – including searching in a heavy rain storm with hail – before the two others were located safely.

The boat had to be removed from the lake by a tow truck and was considered a complete loss, Wire said.

The lake is an elevated cooling lake with levies and dikes to break up the wind, but it can easily produce 3-foot-high waves, Wire said. When wind speeds are high, Wire said conservation police will close the gates to prevent people from going on the lake, but a gate is left open to allow those who already are on the lake to get to shore. Wire said two of the gates were closed at the time of the incident and one was left open.

Wire said the five people on the boat were from Chicago and Berwyn and the child was 12 years old.

He said the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office used its drone to help locate the two missing boaters. Seneca Fire and Rescue, along with nuclear power plate security and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.