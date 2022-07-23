Ottawa Recreation will end season with Rigden Park carnival

Ottawa Recreation’s eighth week will feature a game carnival as its end-of-the-season party.

It is scheduled from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Rigden Park. There will be carnival midway games and prizes. The games cost 10 cents apiece. Call the Rec office at 815-434-7292 for more information or to sign up.

To register for programs, visit the office at 301 Madison St., Ottawa, or apply online at www.ottawarecreation.org. For program information, call the office.

Activities for week eight include:

Monday, July 18

Morning mini basketball camp for boys and girls, 9 to 9:45 a.m. first grade, 10 to 10:45 a.m. second grade, 11 to 11:45 a.m. third grade, at East Side Park courts, free.

Little sluggers batting cages for boys and girls, 9 to 9:45 a.m. first grade, 10 to 10:45 a.m. second grade, 11 to 11:45 a.m. third grade, at Masinelli batting cages, free.

Tuesday, July 19