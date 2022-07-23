July 23, 2022
Ottawa Recreation will end season with Rigden Park carnival

Games are 10 cents to play

This fortune teller hands out free predictions to all who seek them during a previous installment of the Ottawa Recreation Carnival at Rigden Park. The carnival will conclude Ottawa Recreation's season Wednesday, July 27. (The Times)

Ottawa Recreation’s eighth week will feature a game carnival as its end-of-the-season party.

It is scheduled from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Rigden Park. There will be carnival midway games and prizes. The games cost 10 cents apiece. Call the Rec office at 815-434-7292 for more information or to sign up.

Activities for week eight include:

