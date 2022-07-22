Three face felony cocaine charges following Streator drug raid

Three men were ordered held on a combined $4 million bond after a Streator drug raid yielded cocaine, heroin and a firearm — and more charges may be forthcoming.

James Z. Forbes, 28, of Streator, was ordered held Thursday on $2.5 million in La Salle County Circuit Court, where he is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with intent to deliver.

Darrell E. Mosier (Submitted photo/La Salle County Jail)

Ulysses E. Reyes (Submitted photo/La Salle County Jail)

Forbes was charged after the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team executed a search warrant Wednesday of his residence and seized 8 grams of purported cocaine, 9 grams of purported heroin plus packaging materials and $3,000 cash. Police also seized a handgun, for which Forbes is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

The drug charge is a Class 1 felony carrying 4 to 15 years in prison, but prosecutors have yet to tabulate his actual sentencing range if he’s convicted of numerous overlapping offenses for which he’d have to serve back-to-back sentences. These include two pending cases in La Salle County and several charges in Livingston County.

Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. agreed to a high bond after learning of the multiple pending charges – Forbes failed to appear at several — and after learning Forbes jumped out a window attempting to escape Tri-DENT officers executing the warrant.

Two more men also face Class 1 felonies in connection with the drug raid.

Ulysses E. Reyes, 33, of Streator, and Darrell E. Mosier, 47, of Streator, also were charged with cocaine possession following the same drug bust. As with Forbes, each could be eligible for extended sentencing. Reyes was ordered held on $1 million and Mosier on $750,000.

The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office said additional charges are under review in light of the recovery of purported heroin (about 9½ grams pending laboratory analysis) and the firearm.

Mosier’s case is pending before Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia. Reyes and Forbes are before Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr.