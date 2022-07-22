Police blotter: July 22, 2022

Robert A. Bugiyne, 59, of Mendota, was charged with felony burglary of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor criminal trespass to a motor vehicle at 7 a.m. Friday near the intersection of 11th Street and Sixth Avenue, Mendota police said. Police said Bugiyne is out on bond for a pending burglary charge.
A 15-year-old girl was picked up on a Tazewell County youth warrant for failure to appear (domestic battery) at 4:51 p.m. Thursday at an unspecified location, Streator police said.
Erik Flores, 37, of Sandwich, was charged with driving with suspended registration and no insurance at 3:18 a.m. Thursday on East 2351st Road at North 42nd Road in Northville Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.