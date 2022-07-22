Ottawa man arrested in Colorado on charge of threatening a judge

A 31-year-old Ottawa man was arrested July 4 in Estes Park, Colorado, and is being held on $50,000 bond in the La Salle County Jail after police said he made threats toward a judge in April.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Ryan A. Rhodes, 31, was arrested on a charge of threatening a public official, which is a Class 3 felony that carries a possible sentencing range of five to 10 years in prison.

Rhodes was taken to the La Salle County Jail and arrived Thursday.

This investigation was conducted by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division.