Police blotter: July 21, 2022

Tremayne D. Cherry, 31, of Joliet, was charged with driving while suspended and speeding Wednesday at Tomahawk and Dakota drives, Ottawa police said.
Robert B. Martin, 64, of Peru, was charged with aggravated battery at 1:02 p.m. Tuesday at Midtown Road and Peoria Street, Peru police said.
Ronald J. Manzella, 42, of Utica, was charged with driving with suspended registration (for no insurance) at 8:25 p.m. Saturday at Unytite Drive and Trompeter Road, Peru police said.
A 16-year-old La Salle boy was charged with speeding and no valid driver’s license at 5:14 p.m. Saturday at 34th Street and Marquette Road, Peru police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or newsroom@mywebtimes.com.