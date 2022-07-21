Marseilles votes to raise late, reconnect fees for late water bills

Those in Marseilles late on their next water bill will be paying $50 late fees and $100 reconnect fees — up from $35 and $60, respectively.

Mayor Jim Hollenbeck said the City Council made this decision because it costs the city money every time it has to send out a worker to turn on the water for a late payment.

“We’re willing to work with anyone and set up a payment plan,” Hollenbeck said.

Council member Jim Buckingham said it’s the same people missing payments every month and Hollenbeck said the city has between 18 to 25 homes that miss water and sewer payments per month.

Hollenbeck said the city typically gives residents two months before it shuts off their water for nonpayment.

Anyone with questions about their water bill or a late water bill payment can go to Marseilles City Hall at 209 Lincoln St.