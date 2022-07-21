5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: More opportunities to get out and about this summer

1 - Take in some history this weekend in Ottawa. The third annual Ottawa Military Show is scheduled 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, at 3277 E. 18th Road. A World War II fire fight re-enactment, tactical military convoys and a close-up view of vintage military vehicles — and some ride opportunities — are among the activities. Call 815-434-5897 or go to the Ottawa Military Show Facebook group for more information.

2 - Watch live theater in Princeton this weekend. Festival 56 will present “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” opening Friday and running through Saturday, July 30. The play ventures into Edwardian England, where the low-born Monty Navarro discovers he is eighth in line for the substantial D’Ysquith family fortune. Monty tries to knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught so he can secure his position as the next Earl of Highhurst. This murderous romp features music and a single actor playing all eight of the doomed heirs. For tickets, visit www.festival56.com and click on the box office tab. The box office also can be reached at 815-879-5656 from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and one hour before each performance. The theater is located at 316 S. Main St.

3 - View a float-in movie Friday in rural Ottawa. Skydive Chicago will host its Movie on the Pond beginning at about 9 p.m. at 3215 E. 1969th Road, Ottawa. Bring a bathing suit, floaties and towels while attending. The tiki will be open for dinner and drinks. In the event of rain, the movie, which is yet to be determined, will be played in the lounge. Go to https://skydivechicago.com/events/movie-on-the-pond/ for more information or call 815-433-0000.

4 - Catch a community band show in Peru, Princeton or Spring Valley. The Princeton Community Band, under the direction of Ann Lusher, will present its fifth concert of the summer season at 6 p.m. Sunday in Soldiers and Sailors Park. This concert will be dedicated to the late Dr. Gary Hoelle, a band alumni member. The Spring Valley Municipal Band will perform 7 p.m. Friday at Hall High School and the Peru Municipal Band has a show scheduled 7 p.m. Saturday at Maud Powell Plaza.

5 - Get some ice cream, and support young musicians in Streator. The Streator Grade School Band will host its ice cream social and concert 5 p.m. Friday at the Plumb Pavilion in City Park. After the show, Heritage Park will play host to Nutzy Mac for the Jammin’ at the Clock concert from 6 to 8 p.m. The Jammin’ at the Clock concert series continues every Friday night through Aug. 26 at Heritage Park.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to The Times, NewsTribune or Bureau County Republican’s community calendar at starvedrockcountry.com/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.