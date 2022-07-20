Victim of electrical shock accident outside of Streator dies Tuesday in Springfield hospital

A Roanoke man who was one of five employees shocked by electricity July 12 near Streator died Tuesday at a Springfield hospital from injuries sustained in the incident, the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office said.

Seth Durand, 22, was one of five men working on ladders at the home in the 1400 block of North 1659th Road, just northwest of Streator, when the employees struck a power line with a piece of gutter and fell to the ground. He had been hospitalized a week prior to his death.

Durand’s employer Double L Seamless Gutters of Roanoke issued a statement remembering Duran.

“If you knew Seth you know how hard working he was, how he would always being willing to help, and would give his shirt of his back to help someone in need,” Double L said in a Facebook post. “When we return to work, we will work with a different purpose, we will work in honor of Seth because we know he would want us to get back to work. There won’t be a day that goes by that we don’t think of him. We look forward to serving everyone’s needs as soon as we can because we know that’s what Seth would want.”

An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday for Durand.