Police blotter: July 20, 2022

Raven M. Watson, 29, of Mendota, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (theft) at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Washington Street, Mendota police said.
Samantha D. Jackson, 36, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended Tuesday at La Salle and Madison streets, Ottawa police said.
Lyle L. LeGare, 50, of Ottawa, was charged with violation of a no-contact order Tuesday in his residence, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or newsroom@mywebtimes.com.