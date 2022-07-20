Child porn, guns seized in Streator raid

A Streator man was ordered held on $250,000 bond after a search warrant of his residence yielded child pornography and two guns that he, as a convicted felon, wasn’t allowed to possess.

Elliott L. Allen Jr., 33, formerly of Joliet, was charged with three felonies led by unlawful dissemination of child pornography, a Class X felony carrying 6-30 years in prison, possession of child pornography (Class 2 felony: 3-7 years), unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (Class 3 felony: 2-5 years).

Allen has previous felony convictions out of Will County.

La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss reported Tuesday investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in Streator stemming from a child pornography investigation. Two firearms were located during the execution of the warrant. One of the firearms was found to be stolen out of the state of Michigan.

This investigation was conducted by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and Ottawa Police Department, a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. They were assisted by the Streator Police Department and La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office.